‘Church Basement Ladies’ show comes to Paramount Theatre in Anderson

The Church Basement Ladies are back as they celebrate 20 years of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there!

You can see this comedy musical on Thursday, March 31 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson.

Join us as we From the elderly matriarch to the young bride-to-be, the ladies handle a Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding. They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the Pastor on course in this comedy musical.

