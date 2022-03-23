Life.Style.Live!

‘Church Basement Ladies’ show comes to Paramount Theatre in Anderson

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The Church Basement Ladies are back as they celebrate 20 years of the church basement kitchen and the women who work there!

You can see this comedy musical on Thursday, March 31 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m at the Paramount Theatre in Anderson.

Show Description:

Join us as we From the elderly matriarch to the young bride-to-be, the ladies handle a Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser, and a steaming hot July wedding. They stave off potential disasters, share and debate recipes, instruct the young, and keep the Pastor on course in this comedy musical.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

IMPD looking for 6-year-old boy missing since Friday

Local /

Tasty Takeout: Hoagies & Hops

All Indiana /

Simba the lion, Akyla the wolf safely evacuated from war-torn Ukraine

International /

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.