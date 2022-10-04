Life.Style.Live!

Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel

Calling all cinnamon lovers!

You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts.

The first Cinnaholic location is located at 1350 S Rangeline Rd, Carmel, IN. There is also a new location slated to open on in Downtown Indianapolis at some point.

Sanya Strawser, owner of Carmel Cinnaholic bakery joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of some of their signature desserts and to allow the hosts to create a couple of their own special treats.

About Cinnaholic According to the Company Website:

Our mission is to solve everyone’s dessert cravings. We’re proud to serve create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats like made from scratch brownies, cookies, and edible cookie dough. Select from over 20 unique frosting flavors and a variety of fresh and decadent toppings for your cinnamon roll. Mix and match flavors to create a new experience every visit! We believe in using the highest quality ingredients. All of our products are fresh-baked and 100% vegan, dairy & lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free. We look forward to serving you and your loved ones at one of 70+ locations across the U.S. and Canada!

For more information, click here and visit:

Instagram: @cinnaholic.carmel