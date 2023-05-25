Circle City Bargains offers quality products at incredible prices

Kai Cruse, the Retail Manager from Circle City Bargains, joined us this morning to dive into some fantastic deals and unique items they have to offer.

For all our out-of-town viewers here for the race, Circle City Bargains has the perfect tailgate accessory for you. Take home a piece of Indiana with their commemorative Colts backpack cooler. It’s not only practical but also a great way to cherish your visit to the city.

Circle City Bargains prides itself on offering amazing deals every Friday and Saturday. It’s the perfect time to score incredible bargains on a wide variety of products. The inventory is constantly changing, so you’ll always find something new and exciting when you visit. They strive to bring everyone a quality product at an unbeatable price.

They refresh product lineups regularly to ensure customers always have something new to discover. They also stand behind the quality of the company’s products with a 14-day guarantee to be sure customers are satisfied with their purchases.

Be sure to check out their Facebook page and visit their website for more information.

We showcased some amazing products from Circle City Bargains, including St. Charles 5 PC Propane Fire Pit, Colts backpack cooler, raised bed planter, Dewalt blower, mower, weed eater, and the Keter Go-Bar. Get ready to discover some incredible bargains that you won’t want to miss!