Circle City Bargains offers something for everyone on your Christmas shopping list

Talk about a one-stop shop! You can find everything you want to gift this year at Circle City Bargains! From kids to pets, they have your entire list covered.

Kai Alderson, Circle City Bargains’ retail manager, joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a few insider tips for saving even more at their store.

You’re encouraged to visit early and often as the stock is always changing, and there are sales every Friday and Saturday. Also, keep in mind, the store is closed on Sunday and Monday.

Circle City Bargains is also a Toys For Tots location so you can not only buy toys there, but you can also donate them.

Circle City Bargains has a weekend of deals every week, so to keep updated with their inventory and sales, visit their Facebook.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CIRCLE CITY BARGAINS.