Circle City Bargains opens new location

by: Divine Triplett
Circle City Bargains is Indy’s Hometown discount store. They bring you all of your indoor and outdoor needs including: Outdoor furniture, tools, lawn mowers, toys, and much more.

They strive to bring you all of your home needs at a discounted price. 

What started as a way to make some extra money with a simple $500 investment in a few liquidation pallets of merchandise quickly transformed into a full-time business. Within six months of their first pallet purchases, they grew from housing inventory in a few storage units to their first retail store being open for business.

Since then, they have had to move to an even bigger retail location and a separate warehouse to do wholesale pallet sales. 

They thrive to bring everyone a quality product at an amazing price where customers become friends and employees are treated like family. 

