Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment celebrates the national syndication of ‘Life.Style.Live!’ in 21 new markets

INDIANAPOLIS – June 16, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced the national syndication of “Life.Style.Live!”

From the East Coast streets to the West Coast beaches, “Life.Style.Live!” is now available to viewers in major metropolitan areas and beyond. The Indianapolis-based show can now be viewed for free on over-the-air (OTA) broadcast TV stations in 21 markets across the United States.

“We are very excited to enter the OTA broadcast syndication arena at a time where broadcast TV stations continue to seek quality, live, first run, family-friendly daytime content,” McCoy said. “‘Life.Style.Live!’ delivers an uplifting experience with a Midwestern flair and celebrates all aspects of living life to the fullest. This is just the beginning of the type of content that we will be able to deliver to other stations and platforms from the Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment Studios in Indianapolis, IN.”

The 13-year-old Emmy Award-winning show is produced live every weekday at the Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment Studios. Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame inductee Peggy McClelland, a 45-year TV veteran, launched the show and remains executive producer. “Life.Style.Live!” is hosted by Lifestyle Experts Amber Hankins and Cody Adams along with Entertainment Reporter Amicia Ramsey and Specialty Content Creator Kayla Sullivan, also known for her Kid-ing with Kayla segments.

The show covers a wide range of family friendly lifestyle topics like:

Live cooking segments with a fully functional kitchen

Local and national musicians, actors, authors, celebrity interviews, comedians, and magicians

Expert Chefs and Restauranteurs

Features on national events and segments like: Finding Faith interviews The national weather forecast

National attractions like: The Indianapolis 500 The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum NBA All-Star Game 2024 in Indianapolis The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis: largest in the country



Current Markets: Albany-Schenectady-Troy, Charleston-Huntington, Columbus GA, Fresno-Visalia, Glendive, Great Falls, Indianapolis, Lexington, Louisville, Mankato, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson, Nashville, Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Diego, St. Louis, Syracuse, Wichita-Hutchinson