Life.Style.Live!

Circle City Donut Dash 5k to benefit local teachers, schools this weekend

The seventh annual Circle City Donut Dash 5k is happening in Indy this weekend in support of teachers and local schools.

WISH-TV is once again sponsoring the event which benefits the organization Teachers Treasures.

The race starts at 9 am on Saturday, March 19. It also has a new start/finish location, Fowling Warehouse (inside CCIC building) 1125 Brookside Ave., to accommodate the growth of the event.

Organizers encourage spectators to watch the race at the nearby Amelia’s Bakery for the best experience.

This year, the event is expecting nearly 1000 participants, the most it’s seen to date. Participants will have the option of running in-person and virtually.

Teachers Treasures has been able to give as much as $8.5 million worth of free school supplies annually to teachers – partly resulting from Donut Dash proceeds.

Wednesday is the last day to signup online.

For more information visit, teacherstreasures.org/circle-city-donut-dash-5k.