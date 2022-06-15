Life.Style.Live!

Circus Hall of Fame to host historical Circus Calliope and Mechanical Music Festival

The International Circus Hall of Fame is making history this weekend with their Circus Calliope and Mechanical Music Festival happening on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18.

John Wright, president of the Circus Hall of Fame, joined us Wednesday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what you can expect from this event.

The Circus Calliope and Mechanical Music Festival will feature more than 30 musical instruments. This is the first time in history that this will happen.

There will be three Steam Calliope playing, along with the Delta Queen Whistles. There will also be Band organs, Air Calliopes and Street organs.

The Peru Circus Festival Band and the Circus Hall of Fame has restored the Merle Evens band wagon, and the Peru Circus Festival Band will be giving a concert on it on Saturday, June 18 at 11 a.m. This will be the first time a band has played on this wagon since 1956.

About the International Circus Hall of Fame:

We are a National Historic Landmark with five original buildings, We are a museum with wagons, artifacts, costumes from performers, We have the oldest smallest band wagon left in the country, it was made rite here in Peru at the Sullivan and Eagle wagon shop. We have on loan a wagon that was built rite here in the north Wagon barn, called the Two Arch Wagon.

We are a 501-c3 non-profit. Our money comes from Donations and Memberships only. We are not funded by any Government agencies. There are only three Circus Museums in the United States. They are located in Baraboo Wisconsin, Sarasota Florida and Peru, Indiana.

For more information, click here and visit the International Circus Hall Of Fame on social media.

