Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The whimsical holiday spectacular, Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to Indianapolis.

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE conveys the magic of the season with a Broadway-style production infused with contemporary circus arts.

The show features a world-renowned cast of performers accompanied by an ensemble of aerial circus acts.

An original music score includes new twists on seasonal favorites such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Carol of the Bells.”

Currently the 90-minute show is traveling all over the country.

It will be in Indianapolis at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m.

The Cirque Dreams franchise produces a wide array of live stage performances for Broadway, casinos, theme parks, resorts, cruise lines, and theatrical venues worldwide.

Cirque Dreams is a Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group Company.