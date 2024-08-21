Search
Cirque du Soleil's OVO is coming to Indianapolis

by: Divine Triplett
We’re excited to share that Cirque du Soleil is bringing its amazing show, OVO, to Indianapolis this August!

The show will be at Gainbridge Fieldhouse from August 22-25, 2024, with five performances that you won’t want to miss.

OVO is a colorful and high-energy show that takes you into the world of insects.

Imagine crickets bouncing on trampolines, a spider twisting through her web, and all sorts of other incredible creatures coming to life on stage.

The show features acrobatic acts that will leave you in awe, and the vibrant costumes and set designs make it a visual feast for people of all ages. This

