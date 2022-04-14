Life.Style.Live!

Cirque Italia opens today at Greenwood Park Mall

Have you ever dreamed of going on an epic pirate adventure and discovering a buried treasure? Cirque Italia is giving you the opportunity to come along on this thrilling quest in their brand new production! Don’t miss out on your chance to them in Greenwood April 14 to 17.

“Life.Style.Live!” host George Mallet got an in-person preview ahead of opening night.

Cirque Italia has sought to bring a high-class experience to audiences all over the United States since its inception in 2012. This year will be no exception as they take you on an exhilarating expedition in search of a pirate’s booty!

The story begins with their Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances. Try not to flinch and look away if you don’t want to miss any of the excitement! Will Clown Rafinha finally defeat the other pirates who are after his treasure and claim it for himself? You’ll have to see our show for yourself to find out!

Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the modernization of the performing arts and the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit, cirqueitalia.com/tickets or call 941-704-8572.