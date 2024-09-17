‘Cirque Us’ brings award-winning show to Indy

Cirque Us, a traveling circus entertainment and educational company, is bringing its award-winning show Cirque Us Stories to CirqueIndy on September 18th at 6 p.m. This unique show dives into the troupe’s favorite stories, combining thrilling acts and a touching narrative that explores themes of community and identity. Audiences can expect to see jaw-dropping performances by aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, clowns, and more.

Cirque Us Stories offers a fresh take on storytelling, filled with twists, flips, and exciting retellings of beloved tales. The show promises to bring the pages of these stories to life with an engaging mix of circus artistry.

Cirque Us is based in Boston and is dedicated to spreading circus magic and building confident communities through performance and education. Their mission is to bring talented circus artists to local communities, creating memorable experiences for audiences of all ages.

For out-of-town viewers, Cirque Us regularly tours, so you can catch their performances in various locations. To purchase tickets for Cirque Us Stories and see the magic unfold, visit CirqueIndy’s website. Don’t miss out on this fun and captivating performance!