Citizens Energy Group providing local support at Community Resource Day

Citizens Energy Group is hosting its second annual Community Resource Day on Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 2020 North Meridian Street. The event is designed to offer valuable resources to local families, particularly as colder months approach. Jeffrey Harrison, President & CEO of Citizens Energy Group, expressed excitement about the event, which will include music, games, a pickleball court, and free food for the first 500 visitors. “We’re so proud to offer this event to the community and provide to support to our neighbors in need.” Harrison noted.

While the event promises a fun-filled day, the primary focus is on providing support and resources to the community. “We’ll have staff on-site to help customers with financial assistance for their energy bills,” Harrison explained. This assistance is aimed at helping families prepare for the winter season. The event will also provide information on additional services that customers can pass along to friends and family.

Citizens Energy Group’s outreach efforts are part of a larger initiative to ensure that customers have the help they need. “We’re listening to our customers, and this event is something they wanted,” Harrison said. The company is committed to making energy services accessible to everyone .

To ensure all community members can participate, Citizens Energy Group will have translators available for Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Burmese dialects. “We don’t want language to be a barrier,” Harrison emphasized, noting the importance of inclusivity in the company’s efforts.

Community Resource Day is a free event and offers a unique opportunity for residents to connect with essential resources while enjoying a family-friendly environment.