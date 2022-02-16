Life.Style.Live!

Citizens Energy Group team talks diversity & inclusion initiative, announces job openings

Citizens Energy Group has a lot going on to celebrate Black History Month throughout their company as their Diversity & Inclusion team keeps busy all year long!

Stacy Caldwell, IT business relationship consultant and co-leader of the Diversity & Inclusion team for Citizens Energy Group, and Laura O’Brien, corporate communications coordinator for Citizens Energy Group, joined us today to share more about that, their Diversity & Inclusion Team’s other initiatives throughout the year and how they’re currently hiring.

Their Diversity & Inclusion Team works hard to provide employees with opportunities for conversation and learning all year long.

This month, their company-wide book club is reading “We Are Each Other’s Harvest” by Natalie Baszile. It’s a book that highlights the stories and challenges of Black farmers and people of color.

They’re also hosting a recurring series called “Real Conversations,” where they discuss different topics in the diversity & inclusion space. This month, they’re focusing on the Inequities and Impacts of Career Paths.

Each month, they also have a series called “Did You Know?”. It highlights various aspects of diversity. For example, in March we highlight the achievements of women during Women’s History Month, and in June we highlight the LGBTQ+ community as part of Pride Month.

In addition to our recurring efforts, we also partner with community organizations. For example, toward the end of 2021, the Team sponsored a shoe drive for the organization Changing Footprints to support Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury. We collected enough shoes to fill the minivan of the representative who picked up the donation.

Citizens completed an exciting project last month. This was their annual “Sharing the Dream event,” which celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while giving back to the community by enhancing an Indy Parks facility.

This year, they renovated the Watkins Park Family Center. The facility is an important cornerstone of the Near Northwest community, so they wanted to make it more accessible and welcoming to all the neighbors who use it.

Along with their generous partners, they added new security cameras and LED lighting; gave the center a fresh coat of paint throughout; installed new AV equipment; replaced an exterior access ramp; and much more.

“Sharing the Dream” is an event they say all of their employees look forward to every year.

Speaking of employees, Citizens has several jobs open right now.

They’re currently looking to hire a number of positions in our operations and corporate areas.

They say their employees are fundamental to everything they do. They also offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package that recognizes the great value we put on our employees, and everything we do at Citizens is guided by our values: Safety, Integrity, Diversity, Teamwork, and Quality.

Anyone who’s interested in learning more about their open positions can visit CitizensEnergyGroup.com/Careers.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CITIZENS ENERGY GROUP.