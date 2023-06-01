City of Carmel Caffeine Trail coming soon

Get ready to embark on a caffeinated adventure with the City of Carmel Caffeine Trail!

Trail vendors will be serving up free samples of delicious coffee, tea, and pastries. It’s the perfect opportunity to indulge your taste buds and discover the diverse flavors our community has to offer.

Be sure to mark your calendars for Saturday, June 10 from 3-5 p.m. at the Circle Real Estate Building, located at 30 W. Main Street. And guess what? This event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public!

(WISH Photos)

You won’t want to miss out on the exclusive Caffeine Trail giveaways either. So, what can you expect from the Carmel Caffeine Trail? Anne O’Brien, the Project Manager for the City of Carmel, joined us to tell us all about it along with Ahni Brown-Harbin from Stacco House. They shared insights about their unique offerings.

And speaking of Stacco House, they have a delightful surprise in store for the event—a demo and sampling of affogato (gelato and coffee), along with a variety box of Italian cookies featuring their logo.

It’s a treat for all your senses! For more information about the Carmel Caffeine Trail and to stay updated, visit the City of Carmel’s website and follow them on Facebook.

So, coffee lovers, get ready to sip, savor, and explore the art of caffeine in Carmel. Cheers!