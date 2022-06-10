Life.Style.Live!

City of Carmel Caffeine Trail Sampling Summer Kickoff event happens Saturday

There’s lots of food, fun and coffee in store on the City of Carmel Caffeine Trail this weekend!

One of the newest restaurants on the trail is the 1832 Espresso Bar, which celebrated its grand opening during today’s show.

Anne O’Brien, community relations specialist from City of Carmel, and Latham Davies, owner of 1832 Brew Espresso Bar, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share what people can expect from the City of Carmel Caffeine Trail Sampling Summer Kickoff event.

It’s happening on Saturday, June 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be participating trail vendors serving free samples of coffee, tea and pastries. A few will also be doing coffee demonstrations. Plus, exclusive Caffeine Trail giveaways! This event is free and open to the public.

The coffee shops involved include: Carmel Chocolate Cafe, HELEN Coffee Shop, Java House, Just Love Coffee Cafe, Manelé Cafe, Stacco House by Mammamia and 1832 Brew Espresso Bar.

The City of Carmel’s Caffeine Trail was launched in 2016 to celebrate the ‘Art of Caffeine in Our City,’ and to help promote the businesses in our community that serve gourmet coffee and tea.

You can learn more about the event here and see all of the participating tea and coffee shops here.