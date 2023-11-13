City of Carmel’s Holiday Lighting Ceremony spreading festive cheer

Experience the Magic at Carmel’s Holiday Lighting Ceremony on November 18!

The City of Carmel invites you to the enchanting Holiday at Carter Green, a festive extravaganza that marks the official start of the holiday season.

It’s happening on Saturday, November 18, from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m. at the Christkindlmarkt at Carter Green.

You can enjoy the holiday lighting ceremony, pay a visit to Santa Claus, meet live reindeer and other adorable animals, and enjoy holiday entertainment.

It’s the perfect way to usher in the spirit of the season with your loved ones.

In addition to the holiday cheer, children can partake in a variety of engaging activities to make this event even more special.

With a wide range of festivities and a beautiful setting, Holiday at Carter Green promises to be a memorable occasion for the whole family.

Come and share in the joy of the season as we light up the night and create cherished holiday memories in the heart of Carmel.