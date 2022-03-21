Life.Style.Live!

Classic Cakes brings creative ideas to life through food

Classic Cakes is an Indiana-based cake bakery full of excellent bakers who love a good challenge.

They can do just about anything, from making a 3D cake to look like your dog or hanging your wedding cake upside down from the ceiling.

Megan Babuska, CEO and Cake Curator of Classic Cakes, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about the services her business provides and give us a lesson in dessert decorating.





Babuska says Classic Cakes is on a mission to provide careers for people in the food industry. She says, “We are constantly growing & always looking for amazing people to join our team.”

Their business is built on the idea that if you take care of your people they will take care of your business, and that’s what has led to extreme growth and record-breaking years. They are also inclusive and believe in serving everyone.

Classic Cakes also has a donation program where 100% of profits from their website merchandise sales goes to Indiana Youth Group.

They also offer allergy-friendly menus including gluten-free, vegan, soy-free and etc.

For more information, visit classiccakescarmel.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CLASSIC CAKES.