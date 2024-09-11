Coat Check Coffee expands menu with new food and drinks

Coat Check Coffee, a popular spot inside the Athenaeum on Mass Ave, is shaking things up with exciting new additions to its menu.

General Manager Scott Hawles and Athenaeum Foundation Director of Advancement Robin Chalmers talked about these changes and what customers can expect.

Since opening in 2017, Coat Check Coffee has become a favorite spot for coffee drinkers. Now, they’re expanding their menu to include more food items and a selection of alcoholic beverages!

Some of the new items include:

Currywurst Croissant Sandwiches – A unique twist on the classic German dish, served in a flaky croissant.

– A unique twist on the classic German dish, served in a flaky croissant. Cucumber Sandwich Bites

Sleeping Lotus

Mai Tai

Espresso Martini

Gin & Tonic Remedy

Beer on Tap and German Wine

They’re open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They plan to extend their hours in the fall.

For anyone looking to try something new, Coat Check Coffee is the perfect spot to grab a delicious drink or snack while enjoying the history of Indianapolis. Take a look at their website and watch the full interview above for more information!