Cocktails for dad using Cardinal Spirits: Freezer Martinis, Coffee Coladas

A Pina Colada meets an iced coffee in one of these delicious cocktails for dad. Plus, who wouldn’t want a Martini ready whenever they need one!?
Erica Sagon, director of communications for Cardinal Spirits, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with the recipes for a couple of cocktails perfect for a dad to enjoy on Father’s Day or any day.
Freezer martinis — Terra Botanical Gin, dry vermouth, and our Valencia Triple Sec.
Coffee Coladas — Songbird Coffee Liqueur, coconut cream, and pineapple juice.
