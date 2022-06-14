Life.Style.Live!

Cocktails for dad using Cardinal Spirits: Freezer Martinis, Coffee Coladas

by: Tierra Carpenter
A Pina Colada meets an iced coffee in one of these delicious cocktails for dad. Plus, who wouldn’t want a Martini ready whenever they need one!?

Erica Sagon, director of communications for Cardinal Spirits, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!” with the recipes for a couple of cocktails perfect for a dad to enjoy on Father’s Day or any day.

Freezer martinis — Terra Botanical Gin, dry vermouth, and our Valencia Triple Sec. 

Coffee Coladas — Songbird Coffee Liqueur, coconut cream, and pineapple juice. 

