Cody and his daughters make biscuits and gravy

I remember as a kid my mom always made her famous biscuits and gravy. It was an easy way to feed me and my brothers. Now, it’s a family recipe that I make for my wife and daughters on special occasions.

I love to make it because it brings back all those memories of my childhood and I get to share those with my kids. I even use the same skillet my mom used making it.

It’s a very simple recipe, get a pound of mild sausage, any brand. Fry that in a skillet, once it is browned you then sprinkle a cup of flour directly on top of the browned sausage stirring it all together. I like to let my skillet cool off just a bit before adding milk. Now here is where it gets a little tricky, I don’t measure the milk, I just do it by the look. If I was guessing it’s somewhere around 4-5 cups. You then stir that until desired thickness, you can also add more flour to the gravy to help with that as well.

Then pick your favorite biscuits, I make mine with Bisquick, and add the sausage gravy on top! Enjoy!