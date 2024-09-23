Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders record live album

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders continue to make a name as one of the up and coming bands in country music.

Ikerd, originally from Bedford, IN, now travels with his band all over the country.

The band recently just recorded a live album at the Brown County Playhouse in Nashville, IN.

The album follows their first, which was released in 2023.

Now, they are getting recognition from their peers. Cody Ikerd and the Sidewinders have been nominated for several Josie Music Awards down in Nashville, TN.