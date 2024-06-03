Cody’s Ride raises awareness for organ donation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- On June 1, 2009 Cody Hall was critically injured in a construction accident while at work.

On June 10, 2009 at 20 years old Cody was removed from life support.

He donated his organs and saved and changed countless people’s lives.

Now, through donations the group Outsiders Charity Club is raising money and awareness for organ donation and to keep Cody’s remarkable memory alive.

Live auction, live music, food trucks, bike-themed events, raffle bike and so much more.

Geno Burkhart is the brother-in-law of the Hall. He’s also a member of the Outsiders Charity Club.

He stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio with a couple of the motorcycles that will be raffled off.

Six bands will perform for the charity ride. Three the Friday before and then three more after the ride on Saturday.

If you want to be a part of the event you can do so here.