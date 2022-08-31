Life.Style.Live!

‘Color & Texture: Nature & Mandal’ art show comes to Full Circle Nine Gallery for First Friday

by: Tierra Carpenter
We’re just a couple of days away from another First Friday, and this week on September 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can visit the Full Circle Nine Gallery (FC9) to see the work of Tatjana Gordon in her “Color & Texture: Nature & Mandalas” show.

Mike Meares, events coordinator of Full Circle Nine Gallery, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss the collection of nature-inspired mixed media work focusing on mandalas and similar shapes.

Admission and parking are free. 

FC9 has a variety of upcoming events. They also have a live house band on First Fridays.

