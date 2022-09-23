Life.Style.Live!

Colts Culinary Showcase brings special food to Lucas Oil Stadium

Colts fans can try new specialty dishes this season created by Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive tackle Grover Stewart, the stadium’s honorary “Chief Flavor Officers,” for the season!

Lucas Oil Stadium executive chef Jon Wanland, and Sodexo Live! district manager Yogi Stephens joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to give us a taste of their creations.

Leonard and Stewart collaborated with the Sodexo Live! culinary team on “The Maniac Burger.”

Stewart threw on his chef’s hat to work with the Sodexo Live! team to perfect his, “Grover’s Kitchen Sink Wings,” which were the talk around town when featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last year.

Leonard’s dish will rotate for each Colts home game and be themed to the opposing team’s city’s signature food.

Maniac Burgers will be available at Sections 105B, 121A Grill, 506 and 533, as well as the East Loge Grill and West Loge Grill.

This is a dish that gives back. $1 from each burger sold at the stadium will go to The Maniac Foundation, founded by Leonard and his wife, Kayla, to help transform lives through education, wellness, serving families in need and other causes.

His exclusive home dish will be available to Lucas Oil Stadium guests in Sections 118 and 510 portable food stations.

There will also be a Raclette cheesesteak melt for fans in their east and west club.

Available during the Eagles vs. Colts game, this dish is part of the featured matchup gameday specials (a different special per home game tied to the opposing team’s signature city food.

For guests 21 and older in the clubs and suites, a new partnership with iconic local restaurant St. Elmo Steak House will expand wine offerings at the stadium.

Also adding Sweetens Cove Tennessee Bourbon, backed by Colts legend Peyton Manning, to club and suite offerings.

For more info about gameday menu option, visit Colts.com/game-day/food-drink.