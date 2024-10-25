Search
Comedian Bill Bellamy brings his unique humor to Indianapolis

Bill Bellamy

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Bill Bellamy first gained National attention after appearing on HBO’s Russell Simmons’ “Def Jam Comedy.”

Bellamy now tours the country headlining arenas and clubs.

He stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio ahead of his shows at Helium Comedy Club.

With an effortlessly smooth approach, Bellamy discusses topics and themes that we’ve heard a thousand times before, but with his unique, hilariously raunchy point of view.

If you’d like to see Bill Bellamy perform you can your tickets here.

