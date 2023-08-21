Comedian Brent Terhune headlines ‘Adult Summer Camp’

Comedian Brent Terhune is a rising star in the world of comedy, recognized as one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” in 2020. He’s set to perform at the “Adult Summer Camp” coming up right here in Indianapolis! With a unique and satirical approach, he has garnered an impressive 65 million views on his social media platforms, particularly for his clever portrayal of a MAGA character. Terhune’s comedic style is best described as a “blue-collar Colbert Report,” marked by his distinctive and not-so-obvious delivery.

He’s been a comedic force behind the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show for over a decade, where he crafts daily topical jokes and dissects current news with humor. Additionally, his comedy albums have achieved the remarkable feat of debuting at No. 1 on iTunes, and his comedic work enjoys widespread streaming on SiriusXM, cementing his status as a comedian with a bright and enduring future.