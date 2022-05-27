Life.Style.Live!

Comedian Carlos Mencia brings ‘C 4 Urself’ Tour to Helium Indy

You can see nationally-known comedian Carlos Mencia performing live at the Indianapolis Helium Comedy Club this weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Carlos Mencia began his journey up the comedy ladder by headlining “The Three Amigos” tour with Freddy Soto and Pablo Francisco in 2002. He was named “International Comedy Grand Champion” from “Buscando Estrellas” (the Latino version of “Star Search”). This led to appearances on “In Living Color,” “The Arsenio Hall Show,” “Moesha,” and “An Evening at the Improv.”

“Mind of Mencia” debuted on Comedy Central in early 2005. The show was an instant hit and after the first season, Comedy Central signed Mencia back for his own special, “Carlos Mencia: No Strings Attached.” The special was the first Comedy Central Stand-up Special DVD to achieve Platinum sales status. He also starred in “The Heartbreak Kid” and in the family comedy “Our Family Wedding.”

His current tour, “C 4 Urself Tour,” has been making stops all around the country, performing to eager audiences.

