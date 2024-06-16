Comedian Craig Robinson performs at Helium Comedy Club

Comedian Craig Robinson, known for his role as Doug Judy on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” is performing at Helium Comedy Club in Indianapolis this weekend. Robinson, who has a long history of visiting the city, expressed his affection for Indianapolis. “I love being here. I’ve been coming here for many, many years,” he said.

Robinson discussed his career, stating that he prefers stand-up comedy over acting. “The immediate gratification and reaction, whether it succeeds or fails, is a thrill,” he said.

Robinson also shared his experience working on the film “Hot Tub Time Machine.” He recalled filming in Canada and the collaborative nature of the project. “Steve Pink, the director, and Clark Duke were very open to suggestions. It was a lot of fun,” he said.

Robinson recently attended an event at the Apollo Theater in New York, honoring his hometown legend, Babyface. “It was awesome. Mary J. Blige and Clive Davis spoke. It was great to be there to support,” he said.

When asked about performing in front of tough crowds, Robinson admitted he has faced challenging audiences. “Early in my career, I performed for high school kids who were ruthless. It was a learning experience,” he said.

Robinson will be performing at Helium Comedy Club throughout the weekend, with shows Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. “Come have some fun with your boy Darryl, Doug Judy, and whoever else,” he said.

Robinson’s fans can expect a unique comedy show. “It’s like reverse forced karaoke,” he described. The shows promise to deliver Robinson’s signature humor and engaging performance style.