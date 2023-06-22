Comedian George Wallace bringing laughs to Indianapolis

Comedian George Wallace is set to take the stage at the Helium Comedy Club this Friday and Saturday, bringing his unique brand of humor and wit to the audience. With a career spanning decades, Wallace has established himself as a comedy icon, captivating audiences with his hilarious performances.

From an early age, Wallace knew he had a knack for making people laugh. Despite his academic pursuits, including degrees in Transportation and Marketing/Advertising from the University of Akron, Ohio, and advanced studies in Radio and Television from Columbia School of Broadcasting, his passion for comedy remained strong. Leaving behind a successful career in advertising, he delved into stand-up comedy, eventually landing a writing job on “The Redd Foxx Show.”

Throughout his career, Wallace has achieved numerous accolades and recognition for his comedic talents. He was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2013 Soul Train/Centric Comedy All-Star Awards and won the Best Stand-Up Comedian title at the esteemed American Comedy Awards after four consecutive nominations. With appearances on popular radio shows like “The Steve Harvey Morning Show” and as a charter member of “The Tom Joyner Morning Show,” Wallace’s wit and charm have reached a wide audience.

Las Vegas became a significant milestone in Wallace’s career when he headlined his own show at The Flamingo Hotel. The 30-day run turned into an indefinite contract, earning him the nickname “The New Mr. Vegas.” Going above and beyond, Wallace delighted audiences by giving away various prizes each night, including CDs, DVDs, diamond necklaces, and even a new car. After celebrating his 10th Anniversary at the Flamingo in 2014, Wallace decided to return to touring, taking his comedy to audiences nationwide.

In addition to his performances in comedy clubs, Wallace also serves as an ambassador for the United States government, entertaining troops at military bases worldwide. His comedic style, featuring his popular “I Be Thinkin’” lines and jokes covering a range of topics, keeps the audience engaged and laughing throughout the show. Wallace’s ability to connect with his audience through banter and audience interaction makes each performance unique and unpredictable.

With his ever-evolving material and constant “thinkin’,” Wallace ensures that every show is a memorable experience. Don’t miss the opportunity to catch his live performance at the Helium Comedy Club and enjoy an evening filled with laughter and entertainment.