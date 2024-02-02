Comedian Ian Bagg stops by the studio ahead of his show at Helium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) — Ian Bagg is set to perform four shows at Helium Comedy Club.

Bagg hails from Canada. Early in his life, he discovered a love for hockey.

Whether he was involved in minor, junior, pro, or friends getting together to play shinny, he loved hockey!

He went to some camps and was cut, realizing he had no chance of making the pros. He knew it was time to use his natural talent to make people laugh.

Bagg now tours all over the country bringing his unique style of stand-up to audiences all over.

His shows often involve the audience.

He has now started taking over the world with Australia, China, and the Middle East. With Europe being one of his latest stops.

His fast-paced, off-the-cuff, quick-witted, animated style has him winning over television audiences.

He placed in the finals of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”

He made appearances on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “The Tonight Show”.

A popular guest on WTF, YMH, a half-hour comedy featured on Comedy Central and HBO, not to mention one-hour specials on Showtime “Getting to know you” and Amazon Prime “Conversations”!