Comedian Jessica Kirson coming to downtown Indianapolis club

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Jessica Kirson will bring her standup routine to downtown Indianapolis for three days at the Helium Comedy Club.

Kirson’s first show will be 8 p.m. Thursday. She also has shows scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Helium Comedy Club at 10 W. Georgia St. The show is for people 18 and older.

The comedian is known for her unique crowd work. She recently did a new one-hour comedy special for Comedy Central. The show called “Talking to Myself” is nothing but crowd work. Longtime standup comedian Bill Burr was executive producer for the special.

Her plethora of comedic characters and impressions have garnered more than 30 million views on social media.

This year, Jessica played herself on the HBO series “Crashing with Pete Holmes.” Also, she recently served as an actor, consultant, producer and writer in actor Robert De Niro’s film “The Comedian.” She is a regular on Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” according to her biography.

In her spare time, Jessica is a regular contributor to SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” where she produces and stars in prank calls for the program.