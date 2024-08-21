Comedian Paul Mecurio brings “Permission to Speak” show to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Paul Mecurio is a stand-up comedian and writer for shows like “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert”.

Mecurio started out as a lawyer, but after a chance encounter with legend Jay Leno, Mecurio embarked on a career in comedy.

He is an Emmy winner for his work on “The Daily Show” and “The Late Show w/Stephen Colbert”.

He also hosts the podcast, “Inside out w/Paul Mecurio” with such guests as Kevin Costner, Kyra Sedgwick, and Paul McCartney.

Permission to Speak is directed by Frank Oz (Director “Bowfinger,” “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, “The Score,” Creator and voice of Yoda, “Muppets” creator/puppeteer).

It’s a show involving the audience, but not a traditional crowd work show.

In this show the audience, and Paul, are telling their own stories that are fun, crazy, bizzare, and at times relatable.

There is some of Paul’s stand-up in the show also.

You can see Paul at The Schrott Center for the Arts in Indianapolis on Saturday Aug 24th, 8pm.