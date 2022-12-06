Life.Style.Live!

Comedian Robyn Schall to perform at Indy’s Helium Comedy Club Wednesday

Comedian Robyn Schall is headlining at Helium’s Comedy Club in Indianapolis on Wednesday, December 7.

She joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a preview of what you can expect from her on stage.

Robyn Schall Bio:

Robyn Schall is a NY-based stand-up comedian, actress and host whose “2020 Goals List” video went viral (10 million + views), drawing high praise from such celebs as Oprah, The Kardashians, Jennifer Garner and Katie Couric. Robyn started 2021 hosting her own segments/interviews for Katie Couric Presents, appearing as a guest on multiple shows including “The Drew Barrymore Show”, Entertainment Tonight, and took over the @TODAYshow Instagram handle for Amazon Prime Day.

Robyn has appeared on several episodes of the Bachelorette podcast “Off The Vine”, hosted by Kaitlyn Bristowe and can be seen on the HBO Max sketch series “That Damn Michael Che.” Robyn has performed her stand-up all over the world including three tours overseas for the US troops and Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Australia. Robyn’s comedy album, “Guilty Pleasure”, debuted at #1 on the iTunes Charts and was featured multiple times on SiriusXM Radio.

For more from Robyn, click here. To purchase tickets, click here.