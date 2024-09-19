Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Comedian Sarah Silverman performing in Indy 2024

LSL SARAH

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Sarah Silverman, a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, will bring her latest show Postmortem to the stage on September 20, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Silverman is known for her work in comedy, TV, and movies. Her recent special, Someone You Love, was nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe, and can be streamed on Max.

In addition to her stand-up, she hosts The Sarah Silverman Podcast and appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie Maestro.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Phones and smart devices will be locked in special pouches, allowing access only in designated areas.

Guests are encouraged to bring credit cards for purchases, and anyone seen using a phone during the show will be escorted out.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Joe Gibbs Racing partners with...
Life.Style.Live! /
Asian American Alliance: ‘Seat at...
Life.Style.Live! /
On The Aisle picks for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Volktoberfest returns to Avon for...
Life.Style.Live! /
Visit Indiana: Exploring Southeastern Indiana
Life.Style.Live! /
35th Annual Indianapolis Fall Boat...
Life.Style.Live! /
Barney Wood talks about the...
Life.Style.Live! /
Tamika Catchings teams up with...
Life.Style.Live! /