Comedian Sarah Silverman performing in Indy 2024

Sarah Silverman, a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, will bring her latest show Postmortem to the stage on September 20, 2024, at 8 p.m.

Silverman is known for her work in comedy, TV, and movies. Her recent special, Someone You Love, was nominated for a Grammy and a Golden Globe, and can be streamed on Max.

In addition to her stand-up, she hosts The Sarah Silverman Podcast and appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie Maestro.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Phones and smart devices will be locked in special pouches, allowing access only in designated areas.

Guests are encouraged to bring credit cards for purchases, and anyone seen using a phone during the show will be escorted out.