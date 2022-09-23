Life.Style.Live!

Comedienne Ms. Pat talks this weekend’s Classic Comedy Jam

The Classic Cabaret Concert & Comedy Jam are back in Indianapolis for Circle City Classic weekend!

Comedienne Ms. Pat joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” as one of this weekend’s headlining acts.

She will be performing alongside DL Hughley, Rickey Smiley and Lil Duval.

On Saturday night, September 24, the Classic Cabaret Comedy will have two shows at 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. at the Murat Theatre in the Old National Centre (502 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN).

The Classic Cabaret will open the weekend festivities on Friday, September 23, with a concert featuring Bell, Biv, and Devoe (BBD), the legendary Jodeci, 80’s super-group the S. O. S. Band and up-and-coming artist Alaina Renae, at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225. Doors open at 7 p.m.

This history-making weekend will conclude with the “Classic Weekend Music Conference” at Bar 79, 7834 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46268.

This 1-Day seminar will examine the entertainment industry from the “inside out” via fireside chats. Entertainment executives will offer solutions using “Old Skool Tools with New School Rules,” giving attendees unparalleled access to panelists from various backgrounds in media and radio, as well as music producers and artist managers. This event will be hosted by Multi-Grammy-Award winning Sid “Uncle Jamz” Johnson” from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25. There will also be special music performances.

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit DjGeno.net.

Ms. Pat Biography:

Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work. With a multi-cam series based on her life set to premiere and sold-out standup shows nationwide amongst other projects, Ms. Pat has become a favorite with audiences and critics alike.



This July, Pat’s multi-cam sitcom The Ms. Pat Show will premiere on BET+. Hollywood legends Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment are producing the series along with powerhouse producer Lee Daniels. Based on her own life, the show tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta. To much reserve, she and her family now find themselves in conservative middle America. Iconic TV producer Norman Lear loved the pilot episode so much that he reached out to Pat personally to meet with her.



In 2017, Pat published her memoir Rabbit on Dey Street Books. The book chronicled her incredible and moving story: by the age of 15, and known by her street name “Rabbit,” Pat was a single mother of two selling crack in the inner city of Atlanta. At 19, with two toddlers and a new husband, she was handed 4 more young children from her sister who was struggling with drug addiction. With her husband’s help and encouragement, she finally decided to get on the straight and narrow, and on the encouragement of her case-worker, she went to her first open-mic. From the moment she stepped on stage she knew she had found her place. Rabbit was nominated for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Literary Work and Rotten Tomatoes included it on their list of “Books Becoming TV Series We Cannot Wait to See.” Publishers Weekly raved “Williams displays self-deprecating humor in her book’s dramatic moments, and she bares her soul throughout this inspiring, page-turning narrative” while USA Today gushed “Somehow she’s managed to pull hilarity out of heartache. And when you are done laughing, you rejoice, her final words ringing in your ears.”

2016 Ms. Pat performed at the Montreal Comedy Festival appearing in Kevin Hart’s “LOL”, and Jeff Ross “Roast Battle” for Comedy Central. In November she made her initial appearance on the syndicated show “Harry” with Harry Connick Her memoir “Rabbit” published by Harper-Collins is scheduled for release August 22, 2017. Ms. Pat currently resides with her husband and three children in Plainfield.

For more information, click here.