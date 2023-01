Life.Style.Live!

‘Comic Book in a Day’ challenge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comic book artists can put their skills to the test. You do not want to miss this event.

Ailithir McGill, director of Nickel Plate Arts, and freelance artist Gavin Smith joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to talk about the “Comic Book in a Day” event coming up. Those who sign up will have eight hours to create a comic book from scratch.

Are you up for the challenge? You can sign up on the Nickel Plate Arts website.