Community Alliance of the Far East Side celebrates 25 years of service

The Community Alliance of the Far East Side (CAFE) is celebrating a milestone, 25 years of service!

To commemorate this anniversary, they are hosting an inaugural Community Awards Gala to recognize the tireless efforts and advocacy of many residents and supporters of the neighborhood. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Indianapolis Marriott East.

Kendra Nowell, CEO of Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, and Shawnell Thurman, founder of Star Training, LLC., joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss how this organization got started, how it impacts the community, what’s next for it and more.

CAFE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers direct aid to Indianapolis’ Far Eastside residents. CAFE staff members are tireless advocates for the broader community, rallying citizens to help make the Far Eastside a better place for all. The crown jewel of the community is the Far Eastside Neighborhood Center, which opened in 2002.

In addition to housing CAFE’s offices, the Center is a gathering place for people of all ages, providing recreational and educational activities nearly every day of the year while serving as a community hub with in-house partners/tenants like Head Start, La Plaza, WIC, and the Damien Center.

Nowell shared, “We’re so excited to not only celebrate their 25 year legacy, but use this as an opportunity to spotlight our community, residents, staff and supporters during this special event. Our theme for this year is Celebrating the Past, Empowering the Future.”

Awards will include Resident Leader Awards, Community Advocate Award, Change Agent Award, Youth of the Year Award, Partner of the Year Award, and the Shining Star Award. Katiera Winfrey, WISH-TV reporter, will host the Gala.

Sponsors of the event include Circle City Broadcasting, UPS, Fifth Third Bank, Intend Indy, Indianapolis Foundation, Bookkeeping Plus, Palmer Trucks, Unity in Christ Church, Glick Philanthropies, Hedges Dillman Family Gift Fund, La Plaza, Crown Development Community Corp, New Revelation Christian Church, Edna Martin Christian Center, Circle City Prep, JOAT Construction, Church Hill Mutual and many more.

