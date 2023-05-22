Community members gear up for Noblesville Bed Races

The Noblesville Bed Races took place with great success, and they’re back again this year to bring together participants, sponsors, and spectators for a family-friendly and fun event.

Abigail Stutesman, the Director of Club Operations at the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, and Taylor Williams, the Strategic Marketing Manager at Darlington Snacks, joined us to share more about the fundraiser.

One unique aspect of the Bed Races is its inclusivity. Unlike other fundraisers, this event allows everyone to participate, whether as sponsors, team members, or onlookers. Spectators also played a crucial role in achieving the fundraising goal through Text 2 Give, where they could support youth programming scholarships by texting “Race” to 243-725.

(WISH Photo)

The Bed Races primarily benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks and Recreation. Funds from the event go toward providing scholarships for underprivileged youth to participate in out-of-school programs they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford. This need was essential in ensuring that all children in the community had access to positive and enriching experiences.

To support the event, people can attend as spectators, make donations, or participate in the Bed Races as part of a team. Your involvement can contribute to the event’s overall success and its positive impact on the community.

The 11th annual Darlington Bed Race plans to bring the community to support the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks and Recreation. The event’s inclusive nature, fundraising efforts, and family-friendly atmosphere promise to be a memorable and impact experience for those who participate.