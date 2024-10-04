Community rallies for domestic violence survivors at More Than a Tailgate

false

As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Julie Morehead from More Than a Phone discussed the organization’s initiatives to support domestic violence survivors. More Than a Phone provides individuals leaving abusive situations with a phone and four months of data service, partnering with nonprofits across Indiana, such as Julian Center, Coburn Place, and Prevail, to distribute these resources. “We don’t give phones directly to individuals, but we work with programs already aiding survivors,” said Morehead. “It’s crucial for survivors to have a secure phone, especially if their abuser uses the phone to track them.”

In addition to the phones, the organization hosts an annual fundraising event called More Than a Tailgate, now in its seventh year. This year, the event will be a watch party at the Colts Practice Facility, complete with activities for families, tailgate food, and games on big screens. “This year’s event is sold out, which is wonderful for us,” said Morehead. The event aims to bring the community together for a serious cause, yet in a lighthearted setting. While the in-person event has reached capacity, Morehead highlighted the silent auction as a way for anyone to participate, noting that “bidders can still take part online, with items available that range from alcohol baskets to holiday gifts for pets and children.”

The auction, now live, includes over 50 items, providing an opportunity to contribute to the cause remotely. Morehead emphasized that awareness is key to breaking cycles of abuse and that events like these help spark conversations around domestic violence. She pointed out that one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence, adding, “You probably do know someone affected.”

Morehead also announced a new initiative, More Than a Statistic, launching next week. This year, the focus is on raising awareness about domestic violence within Black and Brown communities. Morehead explained that this campaign aims to educate the public on the specific challenges these communities face. “It’s important to recognize these higher rates and provide targeted support to break cycles,” she said.

For more information on the silent auction and how to support More Than a Phone’s mission, visit morethanaphone.org.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: