Competitive eating phenom Joey Chestnut to compete in St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship, takes on Firefighter Tim in practice round

The ninth annual World-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship is happening on Saturday, Dec. 3 as part of the Big Ten Tailgate Party presented by Meijer.

Joey Chestnut, world champion competitive eater, and Sam Barclay, emcee with Major League Eating, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their experience in the world of competitive eating and give Firefighter Tim a chance at taking on Joey Chestnut in an eating contest.

It starts at 3 p.m. on Georgia Street during the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game weekend festivities.

In 2018, Joey Chestnut set the world record for consuming 18 pounds, 9.6 ounces, or 186 shrimp in eight minutes (the equivalent of 46.5 orders from the restaurant)

Chestnut has remained undefeated since the competition’s inception.

About Huse Culinary:

Huse Culinary is an upscale restaurant and retail food group based in Indianapolis. They currently own and operate six restaurants and four restaurant brands, including the iconic St. Elmo Steak House, 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo, Harry & Izzy’s and The HC Tavern + Kitchen. Since 1902, Huse Culinary’s flagship restaurant St. Elmo Steak House has offered guests perfectly aged steaks, tender pork chops, superb guest service and its world-famous St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail®. For many first-time, unsuspecting guests who order the notorious sinus-clearing dish, the “head rush” of horseradish is an unforgettable experience. Additionally, the St. Elmo Steak House online store offers retail sauces, condiments, and adult beverages sold at major retailers throughout the U.S.

For more information, about the eating contest, click here.

For more information about St. Elmo, visit HuseCulinary.com.

