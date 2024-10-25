Patty’s Picks: ‘Conclave’

The new film “Conclave” offers a provocative exploration of the inner workings of the Catholic Church, revealing a world where cardinals, nuns, and other religious figures grapple with personal struggles and political intrigue. Based on the 2016 book by Robert Harris, the movie centers on the chaos that ensues after the unexpected death of the Pope. Actor Ralph Fiennes stars as a cardinal facing his own conflicts while tasked with overseeing the process of appointing a new pope.

The film, which blends mystery, melodrama, and psychological thriller elements, also features performances from Stanley Tucci and Isabella Rossellini. Tucci plays the cardinal’s best friend, providing guidance during the tense proceedings, while Rossellini portrays Sister Agnes. The story dives deep into the egos, power struggles, and backbiting within the church, as Fiennes’ character navigates the intense environment.

The movie is already generating buzz, with some calling it a contender for Best Picture of the Year. However, not everyone is on board. While some see it as a compelling drama with powerful performances, others, particularly from staunch Catholic backgrounds, have criticized it as unrealistic and dismissive of church practices. Despite the controversy, “Conclave” promises to engage audiences with its twists, turns, and unexpected ending. As Patty Spitler, a film critic, put it, “The last two minutes are wild—you won’t see it coming.”

Spitler gives “Conclave” five out of five stars, praising it for its mass appeal and real acting, noting how rare it is to see a film that doesn’t rely on CGI or superhero antics. “Ralph Fiennes is amazing,” she said, pointing out that the movie is a gripping drama where religion acts as the thread tying everything together.

In a different segment, Spitler also opened up about the recent passing of her beloved dog, Stewie, who had been a regular presence on set. Spitler shared how difficult it was to make the decision to let go, acknowledging the pain of knowing when it’s time to say goodbye to a pet. Stewie, a Bernese Mountain Dog, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones, including Spitler’s other pets. She expressed gratitude to Tom Dock and Rose Pet Memorial for their support during this tough time.

Stewie’s passing was a significant moment for the team, as he had been a fixture on the show for years. Spitler reflected on how the bond between pets and humans is a special one, noting that while the loss is profound, Stewie’s life was full of love. She also shared a Swiss saying about Bernese Mountain Dogs: “1 to 3, young dog; 3 to 6, good dog; 6 to 9, old dog; after 9, a gift from God.”

Spitler made a poignant connection, remarking that “dog is God spelled backward,” tying together the themes of faith, love, and loss that “Conclave” and her personal life have highlighted. The film, “Conclave,” opens this weekend and has already stirred discussions, promising to be a powerful viewing experience for those intrigued by the complexities of power, faith, and human nature.

Patty’s Rating: 5/5 Stars.