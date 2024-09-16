Condado Tacos celebrates National Guacamole Day

Condado Tacos is bringing the flavor for National Guacamole Day, and General Manager Josh Lorenze joined us to share all the exciting menu options. Here’s a look at what they have in store:

First up is their handmade guacamole, made fresh every day.

Next, Condado is featuring its Buffalo Chicken menu items for a limited time. Josh demonstrated how to build the popular Buffalo Chicken Taco. If you love buffalo chicken, you don’t want to miss these!

For a refreshing drink, Condado has brought back their Harvest Pear Margarita, a fall favorite!

Condado is also ready to make your fall gatherings easy with their Catering Box options. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a big fall tailgate party, they have something for everyone.

If you’re looking for great food, fresh ingredients, and a fun dining experience, head to one of Condado Tacos’ locations in Indianapolis.