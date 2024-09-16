Search
Condado Tacos celebrates National Guacamole Day

by: Divine Triplett
Condado Tacos is bringing the flavor for National Guacamole Day, and General Manager Josh Lorenze joined us to share all the exciting menu options. Here’s a look at what they have in store:

First up is their handmade guacamole, made fresh every day.

Next, Condado is featuring its Buffalo Chicken menu items for a limited time. Josh demonstrated how to build the popular Buffalo Chicken Taco. If you love buffalo chicken, you don’t want to miss these!

For a refreshing drink, Condado has brought back their Harvest Pear Margarita, a fall favorite!

Condado is also ready to make your fall gatherings easy with their Catering Box options. Whether you’re having a small get-together or a big fall tailgate party, they have something for everyone.

If you’re looking for great food, fresh ingredients, and a fun dining experience, head to one of Condado Tacos’ locations in Indianapolis.

