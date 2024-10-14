Condado Tacos marks Taylor Swift’s Indy concert with ticket giveaway, special margarita

Condado Tacos is offering a chance for Taylor Swift fans to win two tickets to her upcoming Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis on November 2. The giveaway is part of a promotion on the restaurant’s Instagram account (@condadotacos). Participants need to like the designated post, tag a fellow “Swifty,” and share the post to their story. “You don’t need a lot of followers to participate. Just follow the directions, and you’re entered,” said Zach Welborn for Condado Tacos. The contest runs until Friday, with the winner announced shortly after.

In addition to the ticket giveaway, Condado Tacos is celebrating Swift’s arrival with a special “Marg Lover” margarita. Available at all five Indianapolis locations from October 28 through November 3, the margarita features fresh fruit puree and comes with a Taylor Swift friendship bracelet. “The friendship bracelet is perfect to wear to the concert or to share with a fellow Swifty,” Welborn added. The margarita is priced at $10.89, with a non-alcoholic version available.

Condado Tacos is also offering a selection of tacos and sides for tailgating. The featured item is a Buffalo Chicken Taco, made with fresh buffalo chicken, house slaw, chives, and extra buffalo sauce. A Buffalo Chicken Dip is also available, making it a popular option for fall sports and tailgates. “Perfect for a cold day or waiting for a Colts game,” Welborn said.

For those interested in entering the Taylor Swift ticket giveaway, follow Condado Tacos on Instagram, like the tour post, tag a Swifty, and share it to your story before Friday.