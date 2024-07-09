Condado Tacos to open new location in Greenwood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Condado Tacos is opening its fifth metro Indianapolis location in Greenwood this week, featuring fresh ingredients and a diverse menu.

During a recent segment, Chris Mendoza from Condado Tacos showcased new offerings, including limited-time Dado and returning Chicken Bacon Ranch tacos. The segment highlighted the Blue Marlin Margarita, made with fresh fruit puree, and the non-alcoholic Coconut Cooler.

Chris also presented Condado’s colorful catering options, featuring Loaded Tots and Taco Boxes.

The new Greenwood location is adjacent to US Highway 31 and County Line Rd, a central hub for Greenwood’s commercial traffic.

During opening week, including Condado’s “Year of Yum” promotion, where the first 100 customers on July 11th receive free tacos for a year. They also offer extended hours and outdoor patio seating, ideal for dining out.

Mendoza also noted popular margaritas, known for their fresh fruit purees offering a range of flavorful menu options.