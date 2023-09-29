Cooking with Celebrity Chef Chekwa Vinice

We’re excited to have Celebrity Chef Chekwa Vinice, the genius behind the hit show “Cooking with Chef Chekwa Vinice,” now entering its exciting second season.

Joining him as a co-host for Season 2 is the talented Aziza, Lisa.

Today, we have an exclusive sneak peek into Chef Chekwa’s culinary magic with his signature dishes, the Twice Bake Shrimp and Chili Cheese Shrimp Étouffée over Smoked White Cheddar Jalapeño Shrimp Grit Cakes.

Chef Chekwa will be showcasing his skills with props like sheet trays, sauté skillets, sauce pots, and heart-shaped plates, creating a visually stunning and mouthwatering experience.

For our out-of-town viewers, you can catch Season 1 of “Cooking with Chef Chekwa Vinice” on Amazon Prime, and starting October 23rd, the show will have a new home on the Culture Entertainment Network.

In this segment, we’ll dive deep into Chef Chekwa’s culinary journey, his role as a chef consultant for six local restaurants, and the impact of his Amazon Prime-streamed cooking show on his life.

Chef Chekwa Vinice is a James Beard Award-nominated chef known for infusing his multicultural background into every dish, promising viewers an unforgettable culinary adventure.

We can’t wait to hear more about his culinary expertise and his exciting journey on the show.