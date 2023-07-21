Cooling off with Moo & Lou this Food Truck Friday!

With the weather growing warmer and warmer every day, ice-cold treats are in high demand! Lucky for us, Moo & Lou Frozen Treats kept us nice and cool this Food Truck Friday! Owners Paula Strauss and Lacy “Lou” Ross shared their desserts and their heartwarming story with us.

From milkshakes to shaved ice, Moo & Lou has all the frozen delicacies covered! Their Cinnamon Roll a la mode was a HIT with Randy and is a hit with tons of Hoosiers as well! They also have a famous Root Beer Float, as well as a shaved ice station!

The truck has a mission outside of cold confections, however.

Paula named the dessert service after her two daughters, Lacy “Lou” and Maddie “Moo”. Unfortunately, Maddie passed away in 2019, leading her sister Lacy and mother Paula to create Moo & Lou to keep her legacy alive! Moo & Lou Frozen Treats is partnered with a nonprofit organization called “Maddie’s Smiles” and uses their profits to spread acts of kindness.

Moo & Lou has a brick-and-mortar store on the way to Historic Fort Ben! You can find them on Facebook here!