Emma Kelly’s personal journey fuels her advocacy for stillbirth prevention nonprofit

In the U.S., around 21,000 babies are stillborn each year, according to the CDC. Healthy Birthday, a nonprofit organization, aims to reduce these numbers through its Count the Kicks program, which educates expecting parents on monitoring fetal movement as a way to prevent stillbirth. Emma Kelly, an advocate for the program and wife of NFL player Ryan Kelly, will host the Indianapolis Baby Shower on November 12, with proceeds supporting Count the Kicks.

Emma Kelly’s connection to this cause is deeply personal. In 2021, Emma and Ryan experienced the stillbirth of their daughter, Mary-Kate. “It was a dark time,” Emma shared, adding that she and her husband hadn’t known about stillbirth or the importance of tracking fetal movement. When they discovered the resources offered by Healthy Birthday, they felt compelled to honor Mary-Kate by supporting the organization’s mission.

The Count the Kicks program provides a free app that helps parents in the third trimester track fetal movement patterns. Available in 16 languages, the app serves as a tool for early detection, alerting parents when a baby’s movement patterns change. “Once you’ve established your baby’s normal movement pattern, you know when something is off, and you can seek medical help,” Emma explained. The app empowers parents to advocate for themselves and their babies by identifying potential signs of distress early.

Emma also offered advice on how best to support someone grieving a stillbirth or pregnancy loss. “The best way to help is to acknowledge the loss and the pain,” she said, encouraging people to express sympathy rather than trying to offer comfort with statements like, “they’re in a better place.” Instead, simply saying, “I’m so sorry for your loss,” can be incredibly meaningful.

Emma and Ryan, who are now parents to twins, honor Mary-Kate’s memory through their advocacy work. The upcoming baby shower on November 12 will help fund the Count the Kicks program, providing more parents with tools to monitor their pregnancies.