Indianapolis Community Baby Shower raises awareness for stillbirth prevention

Each year, about 21,000 babies are stillborn in the U.S., according to the CDC. Healthy Birth Day Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preventing stillbirths, aims to improve birth outcomes through its signature program, Count the Kicks. Emma Kelly, wife of NFL player Ryan Kelly, has become an advocate for the organization, and the couple will host an Indianapolis Community Baby Shower on November 12 to support the cause.

For Emma and Ryan, the mission of Healthy Birth Day is personal. In 2021, they lost their first child, Mary-Kate, to stillbirth, a tragic experience that connected them with Healthy Birth Day and its mission. “It was very important for us to keep her name going and to honor her in such an amazing way,” Emma shared.

The Count the Kicks program provides expecting parents with a free app that teaches them to monitor fetal movement during the third trimester, as changes in movement patterns can be a crucial indicator of fetal distress. “Once you’ve established your baby’s normal movement pattern, you know when something is off, and you can seek medical help,” Emma explained. The app is available in 16 languages, giving parents a tool to advocate for their health and their baby’s well-being.

Emma also shared insights on supporting families experiencing loss. She emphasized the importance of acknowledging the grief rather than avoiding it. “Just acknowledge the loss and how horrible it is,” she advised, adding that well-meaning but dismissive statements can be hurtful. “There is no reason why we should lose babies ever, and it happens, unfortunately.”

In memory of their daughter, the Kellys are raising awareness and supporting efforts to reduce stillbirth. The November 12 baby shower in Indianapolis will benefit Count the Kicks. For more information on donating or attending, visit countthekicks.org. To register for the event, click here.