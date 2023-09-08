Country music singer Bryan Martin performs ‘We Ride’ ahead of tonight’s show at 8 Seconds Saloon

Talk about “living the stories he writes.”

Singer/Songwriter Bryan Martin has a voice that was made for country music. With a sound full of grit, soul, and a rawness so relatable, you’ll fall in love with him the moment you meet him.

As a Louisiana native, Bryan worked on oil rigs for 15 years before moving to Nashville to pursue a career in music. His recently released album, “Poets & Old Souls,” has garnered over 93 million streams. And if that’s not enough, over the course of his career, he’s written over 3,000 songs!

Today on Life. Style. Live!, Bryan talked about his journey and how he actually took a break and went back to work before coming back to country music. Life’s moments, he says, inspire his words, and on today’s show, he inspired us.

Here are a few “fun facts” about Bryan:

Mother was a singer on the Louisiana Hayride

Rode bulls and raced in dirt track races as a kid

Opened for prominent country stars such as Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Warren Zeiders and Colt Ford

Recently made his Grand Ole Opry debut on August 29th

Earned over 340 million cumulative worldwide streams, over 750k social followers

Hailing from the oil fields of Louisiana, Bryan Martin lives the stories he writes and country fans are listening. His real-life emotions in songs are inseparable, evident as “We Ride” surpasses 80 million streams. He made his debut at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole Opry on August 29. Bryan’s albums, “If It Was Easy” and “Self-Inflicted Scars,” stem from the burdensome struggles he’s dealt with since his youth. His recently released project, “Poets & Old Souls,” which includes the everyman anthem, “We Ride,” reflects his growth and deep connection with listeners.

You can catch Bryan, as he performs LIVE tonight at 8 Seconds Saloon in Indianapolis.

His music is available worldwide on all major streaming platforms, and he’s also on his current “Goin For Broke Tour” with stops in major cities across the United States. You can find all the dates here: https://bryanmartinofficial.com/tour/.